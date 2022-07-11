Tehran, Belgrade explore avenues of economic co-op

TEHRAN – Head of Iran Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) Alireza Peyman-Pak who has led an economic delegation to Serbia arrived in Belgrade and was officially welcomed by the country’s Deputy Economy Minister and representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Serbia, IRNA reported on Monday.

In the meeting between the officials, the two sides announced readiness for the development of bilateral cooperation and emphasized their determination to use all the existing capacities to realize the economic goals outlined by the presidents of the two countries.

As reported, the five-day visit of the Iranian delegation is aimed at developing bilateral cooperation, following up on issues raised in the two countries’ Joint Economic Committee meeting, and planning the next round of the committee meeting in Iran.

During the visit, Peyman-Pak is scheduled to have meetings with high-ranking Serbian officials, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Agriculture, Minister of Mines and Energy, Deputy Minister of Trade, and Minister of Finance.

Deputy head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), head of Qazvin Chamber of Commerce, and a group of businessmen active in various fields including medical equipment, tourism, food industry, cosmetic products, petrochemicals, fertilizer and urea, paraffin, furniture and wood industries, agricultural products, information technology, knowledge-based products, etc. accompany the TPO head during this visit.

