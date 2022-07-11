Iran basketball team for 2022 FIBA Asia Cup announced

TEHRAN - The Basketball Federation of Iran announced the 12-man list for the upcoming 2022 FIBA Asia Cup.

The competition will be held in Jakarta, Indonesia from July 12 to 24.

Iran squad:

Hamed Haddadi, Mohammad Jamshidi, Arsalan Kazemi, Behnam Yakhchali, Sajad Mashayekhi, Mohammad Hassanzadeh, Arman Zangeneh, Rasoul Mozafari, Mohammad Yousefvand, Matin Aghajanpour, Navid Rezaeifar, Sajad Pazirofteh

Iran will commence the competition with a match against Syria on July 13 in Pool A. The Persian will also play Kazakhstan and Japan on July 15 and 17, respectively.

The Group Phase will be played from July 12-17. The 16 teams competing in Asia Cup 2022 were drawn into four groups of four.

Every group winner will gain direct access to the quarter final, while runners-up will play third placed teams in a playoff games.

Originally intended to be the 2021 edition, the tournament was initially scheduled to take place between 3 and 15 August 2021, but it was postponed due to 17 to 29 August 2021 to avoid scheduling conflict with the 2020 Summer Olympics which was postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was later postponed again to 12 to 24 July 2022.