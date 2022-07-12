Busts of Iranian Olympics champions unveiled

TEHRAN - The busts of Iranian Olympics medal winners were unveiled on Tuesday at the Hall of Fame in Tehran.

Sports and Youths minister Hamid Sajadi and Reza Salehi Amiri, head of National Olympic Committee (NOC), attended the unveiling ceremony.

The bust of Greco-Roman wrestler Hamid Sourian, 2012 Olympic Games gold medalist and six-time world championship winner, was unveiled at the ceremony.

The bust of 2000 Olympic Games gold medal winner in freestyle wrestling, Alireza Dabir, was revealed.

Weightlifter Behdad Salimi’s bust, who snatched a gold medal in the +105 kg weight category in the 2012 Olympic Games in London, was unveiled.

Freestyle wrestler Morad Mohammadi’s bust, who won a bronze medal in the 60kg weight class of the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, was revealed.

Bust of taekwondo practitioner Yousef Karami, who took a bronze in the 80kg weight category in the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, was also unveiled.