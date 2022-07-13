Iran won’t back down on JCPOA positions: president

TEHRAN – President Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi has underlined that Iran will not step back from its rightful position regarding the 2015 nuclear deal.

Speaking in the cabinet meeting on Wednesday in response to the recent claims of the Americans regarding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), President Raisi said, “The Americans have said that Iran should return to the JCPOA, while the Islamic Republic of Iran has never withdrawn from the JCPOA and it was America who violated the JCPOA.”

He added, “Today, it is a question not only for the Europeans, who are allies of the Americans in the negotiations, but also for all the nations around the world that why the United States did not adhere to its commitments under the JCPOA and withdrew from it.”

Referring to the unjust U.S. sanctions against the Iranian nation, Ayatollah Raisi said, “Americans have repeatedly said that the pressure they imposed on the Iranian nation was unprecedented and maximum, but the spokesperson of the U.S. Department of State officially announced that these pressures did not work at all and failed miserably.”

Stating that the Islamic Republic will not back down from its rightful and logical positions, the president advised the Americans to see the facts and learn from the past instead of repeating the failed experience of maximum pressure on the Iranian nation, according to the official website of the Iranian presidency.

Ayatollah Raisi added, “Americans must have realized during the last 43 years that it is not possible to speak to the Iranian people with the language of coercion. It is strange that they still want to speak with the same literature that will definitely not bring them any results.”

Ayatollah Raisi said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran has always acted completely rationally in negotiations with the P5+1 and P4+1 and stated its reasonable demands. Even today, the negotiation team has not raised any demands outside of the frameworks, and is acting according to standards in continuation of the path that has been taken so far.”

Referring to the visit of American officials to the region, Raisi emphasized, “If the visits of American officials to the countries of the region are to strengthen the position of the Zionist regime and normalize the relations of this regime with some countries, then their efforts will not bring about security for the Zionists in any way.”

Addressed the Americans, the president said, “If you want to know the effect of your actions on the region, look at the stances of nations closely to see how much hatred of the Zionists and the crimes of this regime has increased in their hearts.”

Ayatollah Raisi also emphasized that Iran is closely monitoring all developments in the region and is not oblivious to any movement. “We have repeatedly told those who have brought messages from the Americans that if the slightest movement is made against the territorial integrity of Iran, it will be met with our decisive reaction.”

In another part of his speech, Raisi pointed to the importance of improving welfare infrastructure for higher education and emphasized the necessity to develop, renovate and equip student dormitories, especially for married students.

Raisi also emphasized the attention of the institutions to provide proper service to the people and their demands, stating that there is nothing more important than serving the people and maintaining peace and hope in society. He described increasing the social capital and hope in the hearts of the people as the super project of his administration.

“All the government officials should consider themselves obliged to create hope in the society and anyone who is indifferent to the people's affairs and, knowingly or unknowingly, disappoints the people is going against the system and the government's strategy.”

