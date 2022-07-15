Export from Mazandaran province up 39% in 3 months on year

TEHRAN – The value of export from Mazandaran province, in the north of Iran, rose 39 percent in the first three months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-June 21), as compared to the same period of time in the past year, an official with the province’s customs department announced.

Ali Yousefi-Manesh said that 296,000 tons of products worth $76.016 million were exported from the province in the said three-month period, indicating also 17 percent growth in terms of weight.

The products were exported to 38 countries including Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkmenistan, the United Arab Emirates, and Turkey, he stated.

The official named dairy products, plastic materials, cement, wood and wooden products, minerals and related products as the main items exported from the province in the first quarter of the present year.

As previously announced by Hossein-Qoli Qavanlou, the head of the province’s Industry, Mining and Trade Department, the value of export from Mazandaran province rose 55 percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20), from its preceding year.

He said that commodities worth $277 million were exported from the province in the previous year.

In terms of the weight, the exports also indicate 44 percent annual growth, he added.

The official further named cement, minerals, dairy products, plastic, and kiwi as the main exported products, and Iraq, Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, the United Arab Emirates, and India as the major export destinations.

As announced by the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the value of Iran’s non-oil exports reached $13.69 billion in the first three months of the current Iranian calendar year, up 21 percent compared to the last year’s same period.

Alireza Moghadasi said Iran exported 27.7 million tons of non-oil commodities in the mentioned three months.

Meanwhile, some 8.154 million tons of goods valued at $12.464 billion were imported into the country in the said period to register an 18-percent rise in terms of value compared to the last year’s same quarter.

In total, the Islamic Republic traded about 36 million tons of non-oil goods worth $25.5 billion with its trade partners in the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year, up 19.5 percent in terms of value, Moghadasi said.

According to the official, the country’s trade balance was $605 million positive in the mentioned time span.

Iran's top export destination during this period was China with $4.214 billion worth of imports from the Islamic Republic, followed by Iraq with $1.824 billion, Turkey with $1.737 billion, the United Arab Emirates with over $1.645 billion, and India with $424 million.

Meanwhile, the country’s top five sources of imports during these three months were the UAE with $3.426 billion, China with $3.131 billion, Turkey with $1.273 billion, India with $512 million, and Germany with $456 million worth of imports.

