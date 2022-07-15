Private sector invests $1.1m in Chaldoran tourism 

TEHRAN – Two tourism-related projects worth 320 billion rials ($1.1 million) are being developed in Chaldoran county, West Azarbaijan province, northwestern Iran by private investors, the provincial tourism chief has said.

The projects include a hot spa complex and an eco-lodge unit, Jalil Jabari explained on Friday.

The projects are estimated to generate 35 jobs upon their completion, the official added.

West Azarbaijan embraces a variety of lush natural sceneries, cultural heritage sites, and museums including the UNESCO sites of Takht-e Soleyman and Qareh Klise (St. Thaddeus Monastery), Teppe Hasanlu, and the ruined Bastam Citadel.

The region has been the seat of several ancient civilizations. It formed part of Urartu and later of Media. In the 4th century BC, it was conquered by Alexander the Great and was named Atropatene after one of Alexander’s generals, Atropates, who established a small kingdom there. The area returned to the Persian (Iranian) rule under the Sasanians in the 3rd century CE.

ABU/AFM

