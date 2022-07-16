The U.S., aside from criminality, must be simply jealous of Russia…

Sitting smack in the middle of the proverbial “middle America” one can only wonder what’s ahead, and it looks no good.

The problems are legion: Joe Biden is grossly senile. He has headed to Palestine and Saudi Arabia to suck up to Muhammad bin Salman and to the ever-changing Zionist government. He wants more oil, he wants to steer MBS away from China, he wants to applaud and shore up the so-called “Abraham Accords” and he wants the Saudis to initiate formal ties with the Zionist Apartheid state. If MBS has any sense he won’t agree. Moreover, it appears Biden will let the JCPOA fall by the wayside and not be revived, all at the behest of the Zionists, even while many countries are eager to see the JCPOA revival including European countries.

Worse is the Ukraine situation. It’s fair to say, on the one hand, Putin should not have invaded Ukraine even though, as experts claim, he was mightily provoked by the U.S. last winter. The leading political science mind in the U.S., John Mearsheimer at the University of Chicago, has often stated flatly and convincingly that the U.S. sparked the war in Ukraine, not the Russians. Yet the Russians fell into a trap BY invading: handing Europe and NATO minions full subservience to the U.S.

Meanwhile, the Biden Administration is utterly pleased about the war, and so is the Military Industrial Complex and the Pentagon inside the U.S. Many billions in weaponry and other support have been given to Zelensky. It’s a proxy war that is verging on becoming a possible world war that could become nuclear. To say this is frightful has to be the understatement of this century so far.

Perhaps the only way out of this mess is for Europeans to revolt because they are beginning to suffer from high energy costs amid burgeoning paucity. There already exists social unrest in Italy, the Netherlands, Albania and elsewhere and by winter it’s likely to be a huge factor that could destroy the EU as well as NATO IF a wider war does not unfold. It would be good to see the U.S. public begin to revolt, too. A poll last week of Americans suggested that only 10 percent of Americans think the U.S. is on the right track. And Biden’s “approval” rating is a very weak 30 percent.

One thing seems assured: Biden won’t be reelected in 2024, and both houses of the U.S. Congress will go to the Republicans this coming November. Especially as more lives are lost in Ukraine and Putin “wins” the war and Europe and maybe even the U.S.U collapses in some fundamental way. Frankly, it’s hard to know who has been a worse President, Biden or Trump.

On the other hand, if one listens to some leaders in the EU (who seem to have betrayed their citizens with gobs of propaganda) have convinced too many so far in Europe that Putin is an imperialist and a monster, that he wants to recreate Russia’s role as a super state, that he has designs on far more than eastern Ukraine. This perception is false however easily it is created in the public mind. Putin would never have invaded Ukraine, real experts claim, if the government in Kiev had supported the Minsk Accords giving the Russian speakers in Ukraine’s east some autonomy, and also stopped Kiev’s bombing and shelling that has murdered some 14,000 Ukrainian citizens since 2015 until the war began last winter. As well, Zelensky would have to have stated clearly that he had no desire for Ukraine to become a member of NATO. It does seem that much of what is happening in Ukraine since February has long been planned by the Neocons in the U.S. as the best outcome they could imagine in their attempt to destroy Russia as any kind of serious geopolitical competitor to the U.S. One may also opine that what motivates the U.S., aside from the drive to maintain world hegemony with its “allies”, the worst of which has to be “Israel”, is pure jealousy! Russia is a vast country with a surfeit of resources of all kinds that the U.S. would love to control. The U.S. dream is the “Balkanize” Russia and then more or less rape it. And many thousands of Ukrainians are paying the price as either dead or as refugees.

No one ever said getting to a multipolar world would be easy, but it appears to be ahead eventually. And there are some positive notes. The expansion of the “BRICS” countries to include new members, growing hatred of the U.S. worldwide, or at least outside the West, and China’s continued ascension economically and politically. But above all a World War 3 must be avoided in this transition.