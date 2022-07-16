Iran dismisses U.S. allegations it plans to send drones to Russia

TEHRAN- Tehran says the U.S. is pursuing particular political purposes by claiming that Iran wants to deliver hundreds of combat-capable drones to Russia.

In a phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba late on Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian refuted recent charges hurled against Tehran by the U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

The Iranian minister stated that such claims, which coincide with the U.S. President Joe Biden's travel to the occupied Palestinian territories, are consistent with the White House's specific political interests.

On July 11, Sullivan claimed that the U.S. had obtained intelligence indicating that Iran was prepared to supply Russia with up to several hundred UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles), including weapons-capable UAVs on an accelerated timeline for use in Ukraine's ongoing conflict.

Elsewhere, the Iranian foreign minister assured his Ukrainian counterpart that Tehran's principled attitude is founded on resistance to violence everywhere in the globe. He stated that Iran will continue its efforts to bring the conflict between Russia and Ukraine to an end.

“As we have announced since the beginning of the crisis in Ukraine, we are against war in Afghanistan, Yemen, Palestine and Ukraine,” the top diplomat stated.

“The principled and explicit stance of the Islamic Republic in opposition to war and support for an end to the war is not similar to the dual approach of certain Western countries, which is based on double standards,” he added.

According to Iran's senior diplomat, the government is willing to deepen relations with Ukraine in all areas, notably commercial and agricultural sectors.

For his part, the Ukrainian foreign minister praised Iran's anti-war stance and attempts to help establish a truce or resolving the existing situation.

Ukraine, according to Kuleba, is eager to begin a new chapter in its relations with Tehran. He emphasized that Iran and Ukraine should not allow outsiders to sever their ties through falsehoods.

The senior Ukrainian diplomat asked Iran's minister to visit Kiev.

