Iranian students among world’s top ten in IMO 2022

TEHRAN – The Iranian Mathematical Olympiad team won three gold medals and three silver medals, ranking 8th in the 2022 edition of the competition.

The 63rd International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) was held in Oslo, Norway. Teams of the best young mathematicians were present from more than 104 countries of the world.

In 2021, the six-member student team won three silver and three bronze medals, taking 29th place among 107 countries. So, the country climbed 21 steps in the 2022 contest.

Over the past Iranian calendar year, which ended on March 20, Iranian students won seven gold medals, 11 silver medals, and nine bronze medals at different international Olympiads. Mehran Talaei Khajehroshanaei, Pouria Mahmoudkhanshirazi, and Sina Azizeddin won gold medals, while Seyed Mobin Razavi, Daniyal Parnian, and Amir Mohammad Bandari Masooleh won silver medals.

IMO is the World Championship Mathematics Competition for High School students and is held annually in a different country. The first IMO was held in 1959 in Romania, with 7 countries participating. It has gradually expanded to over 100 countries from 5 continents. The IMO Board ensures that the competition takes place each year and that each host country observes the regulations and traditions of the IMO.

According to the Ministry of Education, Iranian students have won 192 gold medals, 371 silver medals, and 204 bronze medals since 2005, IRNA reported.

In the field of mathematics, they have grabbed 46 gold medals, 99 silver medals, and 45 bronze medals. In the field of physics, they have grabbed 36 gold medals, 57 silver medals, and 35 bronze medals, and in the field of computers, they have won 27 gold medals, 58 silver medals, and 23 bronze medals.

Moreover, they have gained 37 gold medals, 50 silver medals, and 24 bronze medals in the field of chemistry; 10 gold medals, 47 silver medals, and 27 bronze medals in the field of biology; 30 gold medals, 49 silver medals, and 40 bronze medals in the field of astronomy; and 6 gold medals, 11 silver medals, and 10 bronze medals in the field of astronomy.

