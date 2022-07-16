Ethylene Dichloride is one of the most important substances that have many uses and applications in the chemical and petrochemical industry

What Is Ethylene Dichloride

Ethylene Dichloride (EDC) is a very important chemical substance that is mainly used for the production of Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) that is the substance for the manufacturer of PVC resin, a very famous chemical product that has uses in the pipes, windows, fittings, profiles, tubes, doors, wires, sheet, film, flooring, and many many more applications.

Ethylene Dichloride is known as the 1,2-dichloroethane, and has the chemical formula of C2H4Cl2, is a colorless liquid that is toxic and must be conveyed and used with great care and using appropriate personal protection equipment.

Ethylene Dichloride (EDC) is a hydrocarbon in which Chloride atoms are added to them and is famously known as the chlorinated hydrocarbon.

Ethylene Dichloride (Dichloroethane) Uses

Dichloroethane is one of the most used chemical substances in the world, there are many applications for Ethylene Dichloride (EDC), these uses and applications include:

- Ethylene Dichloride (EDC) is mainly used for the production of Vinyl Chloride monomer that has been used for the polymerization manufacturer of PVC resin, a very useful product in the industry and the economy

- Ethylene Dichloride (EDC) is also used as a solvent in the textile, metal cleaning, and adhesive Industries

- Other uses and applications for Ethylene Dichloride (EDC) are as a paint remover, as a degreaser, as a great source of chlorine for laboratory uses, as dry cleaning, and as an anti-knock additive

Ethylene Dichloride substance is famous in the chemical industry for its very huge uses and applications, and it's really interesting to know that Ethylene Dichloride (EDC) is mainly used and produced in the Northeast Asia region and China mainland as the biggest player in this region.

Ethylene Dichloride (EDC) manufacturers and producers use two different methods for the production of Ethylene Dichloride.

The first method that is widely used among the manufacturers of Ethylene Dichloride is the catalyzed reaction between Ethylene and chlorine, in this reaction iron chloride is used as the catalyst.

The second method for the Ethylene Dichloride production that is less used by the producers and manufacturers of Ethylene Dichloride (EDC) is a catalyzed reaction of the oxychlorination of Ethylene that copper chloride substance is used as the catalyst in this reaction.

Both of these methods are used in the industry for the production of Ethylene Dichloride (EDC) by the manufacturers of this important substance, but the first method is widely and mostly used in the chemical and petrochemical industries across the world.

Ethylene Dichloride (EDC) Properties

- Ethylene Dichloride (EDC) melting point is -35°C

- Ethylene Dichloride (EDC) boiling point is 84°C

- Ethylene Dichloride has a molar mass of 98.95, with a viscosity of 0.84

- From the appearance point of view, Ethylene Chloride (EDC) is a colorless liquid with a pleasant chloroform-like odor

Structure Of Ethylene Dichloride

Ethylene Dichloride structure is composed of two carbon atoms in which two chlorine atoms are bound to the two different carbon atoms plus four hydrogen atoms that are bounded two by two to the two different carbon atoms.

This structure of the Ethylene Dichloride has been the reason for calling this substance chlorinated hydrocarbon.

Ethylene Dichloride Manufacturer & Suppliers

Ethylene Dichloride (EDC) suppliers and manufacturers are distributed across the world, but from the region point of view, Northeast Asia with China as the leader is the largest producer and consumer of the EDC in the world.

The United States Of America is the single-largest manufacturer and consumer of Ethylene Dichloride (EDC) in the world.

It's also interesting to know that, the United States Of America is the largest exporter of Ethylene Dichloride (EDC) in the world, and Northeast Asia with its huge population, wide economy, and high growth rate is the largest importer of Ethylene Dichloride (EDC) in the world.

Ethylene Dichloride Price Per Ton

Ethylene Dichloride price per ton is variable daily based on the power of supplies and demands, for being aware of the latest prices per ton of Ethylene Dichloride (EDC), please contact our sales experts at Barus Golden.

The Bottom Line

Barus Golden is one of the top suppliers of Ethylene Dichloride in the world, for a free consultation and more information, please contact our sales experts.