Iran fall short against Jordan at 2022 FIBA Asia Cup
July 20, 2022 - 17:7
TEHRAN – Iran failed to book a place in the semifinals round of the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup after losing to Jordan 91-76 on Wednesday.
Dar Tucker was unstoppable with his 29 points, six rebounds, and four assists as the Falcons reached the Final Four for the first time since a silver-medal finish in 2011 in Wuhan under Tab Baldwin.
Mohammad Jamshidi paced Iran with 23 points and five assists, as Hamed Haddadi got a 19-point, 16-rebound double-double in what could be his final go-round in the continental showcase.
Iran had defeated Syria, Kazakhstan and Japan in the preliminary phase.
Iran could have won the match but showed a lackluster performance in the fourth quarter at the Istora Senayan in Jakarta, Indonesia.
