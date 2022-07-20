Iran fall short against Jordan at 2022 FIBA Asia Cup

TEHRAN – Iran failed to book a place in the semifinals round of the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup after losing to Jordan 91-76 on Wednesday.

Dar Tucker was unstoppable with his 29 points, six rebounds, and four assists as the Falcons reached the Final Four for the first time since a silver-medal finish in 2011 in Wuhan under Tab Baldwin.

Mohammad Jamshidi paced Iran with 23 points and five assists, as Hamed Haddadi got a 19-point, 16-rebound double-double in what could be his final go-round in the continental showcase.

Iran had defeated Syria, Kazakhstan and Japan in the preliminary phase.

Iran could have won the match but showed a lackluster performance in the fourth quarter at the Istora Senayan in Jakarta, Indonesia.