Tehran says ready to welcome fraternity with neighbors

TEHRAN- Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Ami Abdollahian has stressed that Tehran is plowing ahead with plans to establish favorable ties with all nations, particularly neighbors.

Amir Abdollahian remarked on his Twitter account that the Islamic Republic extends a hand to anybody who does so.

He added Iran's foreign policy places a high importance on fostering relations with neighbors and that this goal is being achieved.

The top diplomat said that Iran reiterates its position that regional states should cooperate constructively and fruitfully to achieve overall economic growth and that they are responsible for creating security and stability in the area.

The foreign minister was ostensibly making reference to a remark made by a number of Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) members indicating their willingness to enhance their relations with Iran.

Relationships with neighbors have taken the top spot on the foreign policy priorities of the administration of President Ebrahim Raisi.