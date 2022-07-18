Turkish president to hold bilateral meeting with Putin in Tehran

TEHRAN – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hold a bilateral meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during his visit to Tehran.

The announcement was made by the Turkish presidency, Fars News reported.

The presidents of Russia and Turkey will arrive in Tehran on Tuesday for a trilateral meeting with Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi.

Erdogan met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian in Ankara a few weeks ago. Also, in a telephone conversation initiated by Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Iran’s top diplomat expressed pleasure at the looming visit of the Turkish president and his high-ranking entourage to Iran, according to the Iranian foreign ministry.

Amir Abdollahian and Cavusoglu then held consultations over some issues of mutual interest.

In the phone conversation, the two foreign ministers also held talks over some issues related to political and consular ties and Erdogan’s official trip to Tehran.