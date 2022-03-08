Delegations from Iran, Turkey will travel to capitals next week

TEHRAN— Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian spoke over the phone with his Turkish counterpart on Monday, saying delegates from the two countries will travel to Tehran and Ankara next week to pursue the expansion of relations in all spheres.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Amir Abdollahian discussed the latest developments in bilateral relations, as well as some regional and international issues of mutual interest, including the Ukraine crisis.

The two sides exchanged greetings on behalf of presidents of the two countries and referred to the upcoming visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Tehran to expand ties more than ever before.

During the conversation, the Iranian foreign minister said bilateral relations are on track to develop.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Amir Abdollahian wished success for Turkey for planning to the Antalya Diplomacy Forum and trilateral talks between the foreign ministers of Turkey, Russia and Ukraine.

He said that a delegation from the Iranian Foreign Ministry will also attend the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Iran’s foreign minister renewed Tehran’s call for a political solution to the war in Ukraine.

“We support a political solution in Ukraine and a political initiative to stop the war and to focus on a diplomatic settlement, and we are ready to help advance this process,” the top Iranian diplomat stressed.

For his part, Cavusoglu emphasized the need for effective and tangible steps in advancing relations between Tehran and Ankara with the support of the two presidents. He called the ties between the two countries excellent and friendly.

Turkey’s top diplomat then explained his country's position on opposing sanctions against countries, stating that sanctions are not the solution to any problem.

The Turkish foreign minister also expressed concern over the escalation of the Ukraine crisis, the possibility of a humanitarian catastrophe and the rising wave of refugees and migrants in the country.

He said the aim of holding the trilateral meeting between the foreign ministers of Russia, Turkey and Ukraine is to establish ceasefire in the region and establish a permanent peace. He said it is very important to improve the situation in the region.

Cavusoglu once again invited the Iranian foreign minister to visit Turkey.

