Iran, Iraq FMs hold phone conversation

TEHRAN - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein, held a phone conversation on Thursday to discuss some issues of mutual interest, including bilateral ties, regional developments and the Vienna talks.

The two sides also exchanged congratulations on the arrival of Nowruz or the Persian New Year as well as the holy fasting month of Ramadan, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

The top Iraqi diplomat briefed Amir Abdollahian on the latest developments in Iraq and discussed his recent visit to Moscow, his talks with the Russian foreign minister and the developments unfolding in Ukraine.

In turn, the Iranian foreign minister emphasized the need to focus on dialog and a diplomatic solution to the crisis in Ukraine, suggesting that addressing the root causes of the current crisis is key to establishing peace and lasting stability in the Eurasian region.

The two sides also reviewed the latest measures taken within the framework of bilateral relations and stressed the necessity of facilitating the implementation of all the previously-reached agreements.

To that effect, Amir Abdollahian invited his Iraqi opposite number for a visit to Iran. Hussain welcomed the invitation.

