Iran closely monitoring Israelis’ moves in neighboring states, Raisi tells Iraqi FM

TEHRAN— Iran’s President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi told Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein on Thursday that Tehran will not allow the Israelis to endanger Iran’s security through neighboring countries, especially Iraq.

Raisi then continued by reiterating that Tehran seriously expects neighboring countries, especially Iraq, not to allow anything that would disrupt the security of Iran, whether in areas controlled by the federal government or in areas controlled by the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.

Raisi added that Iran has repeatedly proven its brotherhood toward its neighbors in practice and has been a friend in every situation, and therefore it expects the neighboring countries to be wary of the enemies’ conspiracies.

Iran’s top executive official referred to the message of a senior official in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region stating that if it had not been for General Qassem Soleimani, the Iraqi Kurdistan Region would have not existed today. However, he said, the Iraqi Kurdistan has unfortunately neglected some important issues.

However, he added, Iran is closely watching the Israelis’ actions, and that cooperation with this child-killing regime cannot remain a secret.

“We will not allow them to endanger the security of the region through any country, including Iraq,” Raisi underlined.

In continuation of his talks with the Iraqi foreign minister, the president referred to the common religious, historical and cultural bonds between the two nations of Iran and Iraq, saying, “Relations between the two countries are beyond normal neighborly relations, and the Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to maximize the development of these brotherly relations.”

Raisi added that Tehran and Baghdad share common interests, and Iraq’s security is Iran’s.

He noted, “The security and interests of Tehran and Baghdad are intertwined and the enemies can never interfere in this regard.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has always stressed and supported the unity and territorial integrity of all ethnicities and religions in Iraq, which is the basis for maintaining stability,” the president underscored.

Pointing out that Daesh was created by the United States and Israel and it is acting on their behalf in Afghanistan today, the president said Tehran has proven its friendship with neighboring countries in practice and has hosted Afghan refugees and migrants for decades, and they enjoy the benefits of living in Iran like an ordinary Iranian citizen.

He also quoted some heads of state as saying that Iran helped those countries that were abandoned by the arrogant powers, stressing that the security of Iraq must be provided by the Iraqis themselves.

The president added the presence of outsiders in Iraq does not provide security.

Elsewhere in the meeting, Raisi also called for a faster implementation of the Shalamcheh-Basra railway, as well as facilitating the travel of Iranian pilgrims to Iraq, saying it is in line with the economic and social interests of the two nations.

For his part, Foreign Minister Hussein stressed Iraq's commitment to strengthening cooperation and coordination between the two countries in various bilateral, regional and international areas, saying, “Iraq considers itself not only a neighbor but also an ally and friend of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

The Iraqi foreign minister stated that his country will never be a base for acting against the security of Iran.

“We are ready for extensive cooperation, including in the field of security, to prevent any threat to the interests of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he concluded.

