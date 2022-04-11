Iran appoints new ambassador to Iraq

TEHRAN – Iran has appointed a new ambassador to Iraq who will head to Baghdad soon to begin discharging his duties.

The appointment was announced by Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh on Monday.

Speaking at a weekly press conference, Khatibzadeh said Mohammad Kazem Al Sadeq will soon replace Iraj Masjedi as Iran’s top diplomat in Iraq.

According to Khatibzadeh, Al Sadeq will soon head to Iraq.

The spokesman also said that Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein is likely to visit Iran at the end of the current week.

Khatibzadeh added, “We strive to play the role of facilitator in Iraq.”

