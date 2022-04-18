Iranian envoy in Baghdad meets Iraqi president

TEHRAN— Iraj Masjedi, the Iranian ambassador to Baghdad, whose diplomatic mission to Iraq has come to an end, met with the country’s president Barham Salih on Monday.

In the meeting, Salih praised the efforts of the Iranian ambassador to expand relations between the two countries and wished him success in the future.

Referring to the depth of bilateral relations between Iran and Iraq, the Iraqi president stressed the importance of expanding these relations in various fields.

For his part, Masjedi emphasized Iran's support for the stability and security of Iraq and called for strengthening economic and social relations between the two neighbors.

Recently, Saeed Khatibzadeh, spokesman for the Foreign Ministry, announced that the new Iranian ambassador to Iraq has been appointed and will travel to Iraq soon.

Khatibzadeh announced that Mohammad Kazem Al-Sadegh would replace Masjedi and that he will soon start his work.

