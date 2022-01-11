Iran hopes security, stability be restored in Kazakhstan 

TEHRAN – Iran has expressed hope that Kazakhstan will soon be able to restore stability, security and calm.

In remarks about the ongoing events in Kazakhstan and the human casualties during the unrest, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh expressed sympathy with the Kazakh government and people.

He also offered condolences to the families and relatives of those killed in the unrest.

Khatibzadeh said the legitimate government of Kazakhstan and its noble people will definitely foil foreign plots aimed at causing unrest and destabilizing the country and will leave behind these tough days.

In the end, Khatibzadeh reiterated that the Islamic Republic of Iran will stand by the friendly and brotherly country of Kazakhstan and hopes that stability, security and calm will be restored there soon.

Earlier, Khatibzadeh had said stability and security of Kazakhstan is of high importance to Iran.

Responding to a question by journalists regarding the latest situation in Kazakhstan, Khatibzadeh said as Tehran has already reiterated, stability and security of Kazakhstan is of high importance and “we hope that calm will be restored to the country as soon as possible.”

Khatibzadeh added it’s obvious the current developments in Kazakhstan are an internal affair but some foreign parties, by taking advantage of the situation, are seeking to stoke the unrest and destabilize the country.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman expressed confidence that the intelligent people and government of the brotherly and friendly neighboring country of Kazakhstan will give an appropriate response to attempts by foreign ill-wishers.