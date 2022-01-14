Bans blocking Iran to pay UN dues to get its vote back: official

TEHRAN — Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman addressed the suspension of Iran’s right to vote in the United Nations.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, as a founding and active member of the United Nations is committed to full and timely payment of its membership fees in the United Nations and other international organizations and agencies,” Saeed Khatibzadeh said late on Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, for the second year in a row, and due to cruel and illegal sanctions of the United States, the payments by our country have hit a roadblock,” he added.

According to the spokesman, despite numerous difficulties, the government of Iran has prepared the required resources for the payment of its membership fee in the United Nations and is engaged in necessary consultations to resolve the matter.

At the same time, creation of a safe channel for faster payment of the membership fee is under consideration.

“It would be fitting that the secretary general of the United Nations and the secretariat also consider the special situation of countries that face illegal sanctions and do not spare their assistance to these countries for the payment of their share,” the spokesman asserted.

The illegal economic and financial sanctions on Iran, which started during the Trump presidency, has created numerous problems for Iran. The most important problem was blocking Iran from international banking system which prevented Iran from buying essential medicines and medical equipment. That was why the economic war against Iran was renamed as medical terrorism.

