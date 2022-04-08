MP: Negotiating team to submit Vienna agreement draft whenever ready

TEHRAN — A member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the parliament has said no draft agreement has yet been written in line with the Vienna talks intended to revitalize the 2015 nuclear deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

In an interview with IRNA published on Wednesday, Yaghoub Rezazadeh said, “Iran's negotiating team adheres to the system's red lines.”

He added that the parliamentary committee is closely monitoring the negotiations and, if necessary, invites the relevant officials to the committee for further explanations.

The MP reiterated that despite reports, no draft has yet been written for the Vienna talks, Rezazadeh, the second secretary of the parliamentary committee. He added that the negotiating team, headed by Ali Bagheri Kani, will continue the nuclear talks without crossing Iran’s red lines.

He continued by saying that the negotiating team is following all the guidelines and policies set by the Leader of the Revolution and the president, and the parliament has full oversight of the issue.

“Of course, any agreement reached must be reported to the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee,” he reiterated.

Referring to the pause in the negotiations, Rezazadeh said currently the parties have made put forward their demands to reach an agreement, and Iran has made demands such as the lifting of all oppressive sanctions, the return of property and assets of the Iranian people, and so on.

He noted that the parliamentary ratification for the lifting of sanctions is considered Iran's leading strategy in the negotiations, noting that the other side is aware that the Iranian negotiating team adheres to this law and other laws that have been passed by the parliament.

The world has also come to the conclusion that in order to promote peace and security around the world, especially in West Asia, “the Islamic Republic of Iran plays a key role and they are forced to comply with the demands of the Islamic Republic,” Rezazadeh commented.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has blamed the U.S. indecision for the protraction of the nuclear talks, saying officials at the White House must take tough political decisions.