Nuclear chief: R&D limitation has been reduced to 11 years in Vienna talks

TEHRAN — Mohammad Eslami, Iran’s nuclear chief touched on nuclear steps in the new Iranian year.

Speaking in a press briefing, the vice president and head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) discussed the agreement between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the alleged cases against Iran.

“As long as the Zionist regime forges fake documents and sabotages Iran’s nuclear industries, this would be an ongoing battle. This is a process that is not condemned and suppressed, and it is natural that this is a battle between two movements, the movement of truth and the other is the movement of falsehood.”

In this regard, he added, the AEOI is pursuing its goals and it will not be affected by these “loud noises.”

He added that the IAEA inspectors came to Iran and saw the claimed evidence, concluding that the Israelis have forged some documents.

It is claimed that there is a type of uranium in one of the sites “which does not exist in Iran at all. The Zionist regime, which carries out these acts and commits terrorist acts, can do any kind of sabotage,” Eslami pointed out.

According to Eslami, with the agreement reached with the IAEA, steps were announced to resolve the issue of four alleged nuclear sites, which the IAEA announced that their questions about one location had been resolved and that the IAEA must conclude its investigations regarding the three remaining sites by the end of June and the file should be closed.

“It is a claim and it must be closed and they themselves know that the truth is not what the Zionist regime is pursuing,” the nuclear chief said.

Responding to a question, Eslami said that the documents that Iran should have sent on March 20 have been provided to the UN nuclear watchdog and probably a number of IAEA inspectors will come to review the answers and then write the final report.

In response to a question about the Vienna talks and also stalemate in the talks, the vice president said, “The talks are being conducted by the Iranian negotiating team and are going through their own stages. The important issue is the will of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which has always been a pioneer, is to resolve the ambiguities and so far, it has built trust.”

He stressed that the Iranian nation has never accepted and will not accept “illegal remarks”.

“For our own good and to show our goodwill, at the time the JCPOA was signed, the Atomic Energy Organization acted exactly on the JCPOA, and none of the other signatories acted on their obligations under the JCPOA.

'Our nuclear technology is domestic’

Elsewhere in the presser, Eslami talked about nuclear technology in Iran.

“What is used in Iran's nuclear technology is all Iranian,” he stressed.

He added that Iran has purchased some items, but it is important to recognize the technology that has been achieved through research.

Iran has broken the monopoly of nuclear technology, Eslami reiterated.

He then went on to say that for the Iranian new year, 9 new achievements will be unveiled on April 9, which includes three achievements in the field of radiopharmaceuticals that are used for diagnosis and treatment, which will enter clinical trials with the permission of the Ministry of Health. Two achievements in the field of plasma, which is perhaps the first time that the country uses cold plasma technology, one of which is in the discussion of plasma therapy for the treatment of cancer, which is a harmless and effective method due to the large number of cancer patients.

He added that in the field of plasma technology, the issue of detoxification with plasma technology will be revealed, especially for products such as pistachios, which are commonly infected with pests and have caused damage to Iranian products in global markets.

The nuclear chief also stated, “We will pursue the construction plan of a 360-megawatt indigenous power plant in Darkhovin in the Iranian new year, to employ all knowledge-based industries, and to implement the first power plant with domestic contractors and knowledge-based companies, and the country will have a respectable position among the builders of nuclear power plants.”

‘Relations with IAEA have been normal’

He also referred to international relations and interactions with the IAEA, saying, “In the past few months, with special measures that have been taken, we have been able to conduct completely normal conditions, with logical relations and in accordance with the rules and regulations. We hope this relationship can be strengthened every day.”

‘Russia no longer pursues issue of guarantees’

According to the AEOI chief, Russia has officially announced that it has received a letter from the U.S. State Department and is no longer pursuing concerns about assurances.

Responding to a question about the R&D limitation in the Vienna talks, Eslami said that the R&D issue is mainly about machines, and what is being discussed is within the framework of the AEOI’s views.

“We hope that the in line with our commitments, the commitments of the other side will be fulfilled. Four years of our limitation in the R&D field has been reduced, and it is now 11 years instead of 15 years, and we hope that these steps will be taken sooner so that we do not talk with doubts,” he added.

