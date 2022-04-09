Iran unveils new nuclear achievements

TEHRAN — On National Day of Nuclear Technology which fell on April 9 this year, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visited an exhibition held by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) showcasing the latest achievements Iran has made in the field of peaceful nuclear activities.

Iran has named the 20th of Farvardin (the first month of the Persian calendar year) as National Day of Nuclear Technology.

Raisi toured the exhibition that displayed nine new nuclear achievements. He also visited other scientific and peaceful achievements made in recent years, including various generations of Iranian-made centrifuges.

The exhibition was held at the AEOI building.

During the visit, Raisi expressed confidence in the competence of young Iranian scientists in the field of nuclear technology, describing this progress as a symbol of self-confidence and reliance on internal power. He suggested that this spirit should spread to other industries in the country.

While highlighting the right to peaceful nuclear energy, the president described Iran's nuclear expertise and technology as irreversible, saying, “Relying on young Iranian people, scientists, and hard work is a model that always works and should be adopted in other sectors as well.”

“Fortunately, the research activity of experts in peaceful uses of nuclear energy is accelerating well, and the government will encourage this process,” Raisi said, adding that Iran will continue research in peaceful nuclear domains regardless of the will or opinion of outsiders.

During the visit, Mohammad Eslami, the AEOI chief, and Sorena Sattari, Vice-President for Science and Technology, briefed the president on the country's scientific and technological progress in nuclear industry.

The exhibition presented three breakthroughs in radiopharmaceuticals, two in the field of plasma, and four successes in the disciplines of industry, lasers, control systems, and photography.

The AEOI also revealed three major plans during the exhibition: to generate 10,000 MW of nuclear power, to expand the use of radiation, and to develop an indigenous 360 MW power plant in Darkhovein.

