Enemy fears Iran’s independence: Raisi 

TEHRAN – President Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi has said that the enemy knows that Iran does not seek nuclear weapons but it fears Iran’s independence and power.

“The enemy knows very well that Iran is not seeking to build a nuclear weapon and is only afraid of the independence and empowerment of the Iranian people. The government considers it its duty not to back down from the rights of the nation in the negotiations,” Ayatollah Raisi said, according to the official website of the Iranian presidency.

He made the remarks on Saturday at the 16th National Anniversary of Iran's nuclear industry.

“One of the components of the power of the Islamic Republic of Iran are these sophisticated human beings who are educated and willing to take risks,” he said, adding, “Today, despite the wishes of the enemies, by relying on the steely will of the scientists, the nuclear industry of the Islamic Republic of Iran has made significant progress and, more importantly, this industry has become domestic to our country.”

The president stated, "The many sanctions, threats and oppression that were inflicted on the Iranian nation did not and will not stop us. The assassination of scientists of the nuclear industry and the sabotage of nuclear facilities could not stop the Iranian people from advancing their peaceful goals."

He added, "The enemies know very well that nuclear weapons have no place in the defense doctrine of the Islamic Republic, and the International Atomic Energy Agency has confirmed 15 times in its reports that no violations have been observed in Iran's nuclear activities".

The president continued, "The nuclear activities and equipment of the Islamic Republic of Iran in total include about three percent of the nuclear equipment in the world, but 25 percent of the inspection capacity of the International Atomic Energy Agency is allocated to this volume of nuclear activities, which shows the (baseless) concern of ill-wishers of the Islamic Republic is about Iran's acquisition of nuclear weapons and even due to the fact that Iran has become powerful and enjoys numerous achievements in the peaceful nuclear industry."

Ayatollah Raisi said, "Certain countries in the region have nuclear weapons, but the enemies have no sensitivity to their nuclear weapons, and this shows that what worries them from the Islamic Republic of Iran is the independence and strength of Iran".

The president added, "Today, despite the wishes of the enemies, the young and brave scientists of the country have shown high capabilities in the nuclear industry and their valuable achievements have many applications in various fields of medicine, agriculture and industry."

Ayatollah Raisi stated that the will of Iran is to defend the inalienable right of the great Iranian nation with all its might. "We will never allow the domination seekers to violate the Iranian nation's right or slow down or stop Iran's peaceful nuclear activities, and the path to increasingly achieving the peaceful achievements and capabilities of a nuclear power will continue."

The president stated, "The nuclear and military industries of the country have been subject to sanctions and pressure more than any other field, but we see that the most progress of our country has been achieved in these fields. The reason for these developments is that our country's activities in these fields rely on the high and strong will of the young scientists of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

Stating that the government is seriously pursuing progress in the peaceful nuclear industry in other industrial sectors as well, including the auto industry, the president noted, "The government, especially in 1401, the motto of which is production, employment and knowledge, will do its best to plan and take action in various industries of the country, especially heavy industries, to take advantage of the capacities of science-based and knowledge-based."

Referring to the preparation of a strategic document of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) for the 20-year horizon of the industry, the president said, "The preparation of this document deserves appreciation because it proves the existence of ideas and planning in this complex to achieve higher horizons."

He continued, "On National Day of the Nuclear Industry, which belongs to the great nation of Iran, we announce that peaceful nuclear activities, relying on creativity and innovative measures, will continue to move towards increasing progress."

