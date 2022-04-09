Iran marks Nuclear Day with nine achievements

TEHRAN – Iran marked its National Nuclear Technology Day on Saturday by unveiling nine achievements that were hailed as ushering in a nuclear renaissance in Iran.

The unveiling took place during a ceremony attended by President Ebrahim Raisi and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami as well as a number of other officials.

The achievements included three radiopharmaceuticals, two achievements in the fields of cold plasma technology (CPT) and plasma therapy for cancer patients, and another four in the areas of industry, lasers, control systems, and radiography.

During the ceremony, President Raisi was briefed by Eslami and Vice President for Science and Technology Sourena Sattari on the achievements.

Featured high among the achievements was a set of radio medicine, including Lutetium-177, that is used to treat a number of difficult-to-treat diseases like cancer. With a half-life of 7 days, Iranian-made LU-177 will have a stronger effect compared to LU-77 and is the indigenized version of the medicine. LU-177 works to destroy cancerous tumors by connecting to the receptors of the tumor and spreading rays in the affected area, according to Fars News.

Eslami said the AEOI made 77 new achievements during the past Iranian calendar year which ended on March 20.

In addition to the achievements unveiled on Saturday, President Raisi unveiled “the Comprehensive Strategic Document for Nuclear Development,” which is to serve as the blueprint for Iran’s nuclear development in the coming years.

Earlier, Eslami, who is responsible for preparing the document, said it thoroughly addressed the status of the AEOI and the nuclear policy of the country.

“We tried to prepare a comprehensive document for the development of the organization by forming working groups consisting of all relevant and motivated people,” Eslami said of the document, according to Fars News.

The AEOI chief added, “This document has passed the legal approval process and fortunately, in the first working days of 1401 [the Iranian new calendar year], we have a comprehensive document for this organization.”

According to Eslami, the document includes all aspects of nuclear technology, the industrialization of Iran in various sectors, the Leader’s recommendations, and the spheres that have not been addressed yet.

Eslami pointed out that, according to the document, qualitative and quantitative targets have been set for the processes of the nuclear fuel cycle. As regards nuclear power, the document sets the stage for the construction of power plants with a production capacity of up to 10,000 MW.

The unveiling ceremony was held at the Summit Hall in Tehran which also featured an exhibition on Iran’s nuclear achievements. During his visit to the exhibition, Ayatollah Raisi expressed pride over the progress of Iranian young scientists in the field of nuclear technology and described these developments as a symbol of self-confidence and reliance on internal power, and called for this spirit to spread to other industries and strategic areas in the country, according to the official website of the Iranian presidency.

While emphasizing the right to use peaceful nuclear energy, the president called Iran's nuclear knowledge and technology in the nuclear field irreversible and said, “Relying on Iranian young people and scientists and jihadist work is a model that always works and should be used in other areas as well.”

Underlining that Iran would continue research in peaceful nuclear fields regardless of the will or opinion of outsiders, President Raisi said, “Fortunately, the research work of scientists in the peaceful uses of nuclear energy is accelerating well and the government will support this process.”

Iran’s newest nuclear achievements are being hailed as a “nuclear renaissance.” Nour News, a news website close to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said the achievements put Iran on the cusp of a “nuclear renaissance.”

“Over the last years, our country’s nuclear industry, despite the enemies’ obstructions, has made upward progress by virtue of the youth and scientists. And that, today, Islamic Iran is on the cusp of a nuclear renaissance,” the website said.

Nuclear achievements come at a time when Iran is under growing pressure from the West over its nuclear program. Iran insists it needs its program for peaceful purposes while the West has leveled accusations against Iran in the nuclear realm.

Iran and the West, along with other world powers, have been negotiating in Vienna since last April in a bid to find a common ground to settle differences.

