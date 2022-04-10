Parliament writes to Raisi, insists on guarantees in Vienna talks

TEHRAN— In the parliament’s public session on Sunday, a letter from 250 MPs addressed to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi regarding the talks between Iran and the P4+1 in Vienna was read.

In part of the letter, while thanking the efforts of the negotiating team to lift the sanctions and emphasizing the principles of dignity, wisdom and expediency and past experiences, the MPs cautioned the president over a few notes including guarantees that the U.S. would not quit the nuclear agreement, officially called the JCPOA, again.

The full text of the letter is as follows:

"…while thanking the efforts of your Excellency and the negotiating team to resolve the problems related to the nuclear agreement imposed by some countries, especially the United States, as representatives of the people in the Majlis, and based on legal and supervisory duties and in the framework of the principle of dignity, wisdom, and expediency and in view of the experiences of previous years, it is essential that current and future negotiations be conducted in a manner that takes into account the following notes:

1- The experience of previous negotiations shows that the unwillingness of the United States and the negotiating parties to provide the necessary guarantees, not only did not serve the national interests of the country, but also caused the failure of the agreement due to U.S. withdrawal from the JCPOA and damaged the Iranian people’s interests.

Therefore, in the new negotiations, it is necessary for the United States to guarantee a law that will not withdraw from the JCPOA, and to approve the agreement in a completely legal manner in its decision-making institutions, such as Congress, so as not to hinder its implementation in the future.

2- One of the main conditions of the negotiations is that the United States would not threaten Iran after the agreement, and the existence of the snapback mechanism practically means maintaining the threat and failure of the negotiations, so it is necessary to obtain the necessary guarantees that the snapback mechanism would not be activated through empty excuses.

3. Unfortunately, even during the negotiations, the United States imposes new sanctions against the individuals, entities and various sections of the country, which indicate a destructive intention in the course of the negotiations. So obviously in the negotiations, it is clear that without this guarantee, the problem of sanctions will remain the same and, as a result, will harm political and economic interests, as well as the national credibility of the country.

4. The Islamic Republic of Iran has the right to export oil to any country and to any extent agreed between the parties and within the framework of the quota set by OPEC before the imposition of sanctions and according to the situation of the Islamic Republic of Iran and receive the income through the banking system.

5- Transferring the financial resources of the Islamic Republic of Iran, including the resources obtained from the sale of oil and the blocked resources from all countries is the absolute right of the Islamic Republic and the negotiating parties must remove the obstacles in this direction. In this regard, any obstacle to the conversion of currencies and also hindering the attraction of investment in the Islamic Republic of Iran is prohibited and is not accepted by the Iranian people. The right to verification is also in the hands of the Iranian government.

Articles 6 and 7 of the Law on “Strategic Action to Lift Sanctions and Protect the Rights of the Iranian Nation” also stipulate that Iran would fulfill its obligations on the condition that full banking relations would be established, export barriers would completely be removed, all Iranian oil and oil products would be sold, foreign exchange income from selling oil and oil products would return fully and quickly, and a report of these measures would be submitted to the Majlis and the representatives would approve of it.

On this basis, verbal promises, including the words of the U.S. president, can certainly not be used as a guarantee. The U.S. and other Western countries will not have the right to withdraw from the JCPOA, apply the snapback mechanism and impose new sanctions - or re-impose lifted sanctions. Prior to the lifting of the oil and banking sanctions and their full verification by Iran and the approval of the Majlis, no remedial measures in the nuclear field should be done by the government of the Islamic Republic.

The Majlis representatives, while supporting the revolutionary government, closely monitor the negotiations, and without a doubt, the government and the Majlis agree on the protection of national interests. The Majlis and the red lines drawn by the establishment will support the interests of the Iranian people.

We wish Your Excellency and the servants of the establishment success for serving the dear people."