Nuclear talks to result in long-term economic gains: parliament speaker

TEHRAN- The Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said on Sunday that nuclear talks should yield results in assured, long-term, and verifiable economic advantages for the Iranian people.

Qalibaf made the remarks one day after Iran marked National Day of Nuclear technology during which a number of breakthroughs in nuclear industry were unveiled.

The parliament speaker congratulated the people on the national day, particularly Iranian nuclear experts, and stressed the importance of Iran's advances in high-tech radiopharmaceuticals.

“Among the amazing and proud advances of the nuclear industry in recent years we can refer to the production of high-tech radiopharmaceuticals,” Ghalibaf added.

“We are pleased that in the proud path of these developments, Majlis by passing the Strategic Action Law, broke the locks on the nuclear industry and removed obstacles to progress and promotion of scientific achievements in this field,” the speaker of the Iranian parliament pointed out.

“Fortunately, with the capacity created by the localization of the nuclear industry, the Iranian diplomats soon had a hand in the Vienna Talks," Ghalibaf noted.

He added, “Now we hope that the valuable treasure of advanced nuclear knowledge and technology, along with good negotiations, will reach a good agreement for the economic benefit of the Iranian people.”

The speaker emphasized that Iran's nuclear progress represents significant support for the Iranian people's economic benefit, saying, “Majlis as in the past, emphasizes the principle that nuclear negotiations should achieve guaranteed, sustainable, and tangible economic interests of the honorable people of Iran.”

April 9 was designated as National Day of Nuclear Technology 16 years ago, when the country's experts completed the nuclear fuel cycle.

On such a day in 2006, Iranian scientists succeeded to complete nuclear fuel cycle at laboratory scale.

With the knowledge of launching a complete chain of enrichment by homemade centrifuges, Iran is now one of a dozen countries in the world capable of processing uranium for peaceful purposes.

Today, Iran has a high degree of understanding in stem cells development, nanotechnology, and radiopharmaceutical synthesis by using nuclear technology.