FM consults with MPs on the latest developments surrounding Vienna talks

TEHRAN — Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir Abdollahian attended a consultation meeting with a group of parliamentarians on Monday to discuss the latest developments in foreign policy.

The foreign minister explained the latest developments in the field of foreign policy, especially in the ongoing Vienna talks.

Amir Abdollahian also exchanged views with the MPs in these areas.

In the meeting which was held at the joint committee of the parliament, the foreign minister emphasized Iran welcomes the finalization of a good and strong agreement in Vienna.

He also specified Iran’s red lines, particularly regarding obtaining effective economic guarantees and maximizing the interests of the Iranian people.

Amir Abdollahian added, “While standing up for the observance of the red lines, we will not allow any foreign agent to affect the national interests of the country in the Vienna negotiations for the lifting of sanctions.”

