Iran runners-up at 2022 CAFA Women Championship

TEHRAN – Iran lost to Uzbekistan 1-0 in the CAFA Women's Championship on Wednesday and finished in second place.

Maftuna Shoyimova scored the only goal of the match in the 86th minute.

“I am satisfied with my players in the tournament since we suffered lack of preparations time,” Iran coach Maryam Azmoun said. “We showed a good performance against Uzbekistan in the first half but in the second half we dropped physically. My girls fought until the end and I laud my girls. Hope the results help us move up in the FIFA ranking.”

Kyrgyzstan also defeated Tajikistan 1-0 and finished in third place.

The tournament was held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan from July 8 to 20.