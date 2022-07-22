34 Iranian universities on Global Ranking of Academic Subjects

TEHRAN – ShanghaiRanking has placed 34 Iranian universities on the 2022 Global Ranking of Academic Subjects (GRAS) from more than 1,800 out of 5,000 universities across 96 countries and regions.

ShanghaiRanking began to publish world university rankings by academic subjects in 2009. By introducing an improved methodology, the Global Ranking of Academic Subjects (GRAS) was first published in 2017.

The 2022 GRAS contains rankings of universities in 54 subjects across Natural Sciences, Engineering, Life Sciences, Medical Sciences, and Social Sciences. More than 1,800 out of 5,000 universities across 96 countries and regions are finally listed in the rankings.

The GRAS rankings use a range of objective academic indicators and third-party data to measure the performance of world universities in respective subjects, including research output (Q1), research influence (CNCI), international collaboration (IC), research quality (Top), and international academic awards (Award).

The index of international academic awards is based on Academic Excellence Survey (AES) which has been conducted by ShanghaiRanking since 2017. Until March 2022, more than 1000 professors from top world universities have participated in the survey. Their responses have revealed 180 top journals in 52 subjects, 36 top awards in 29 subjects, and 31 top conferences for Computer Science & Engineering.

The field of Natural Sciences includes Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Earth Sciences, Geography, Ecology, Oceanography, and Atmospheric Science.

The field of Engineering includes Mechanical Engineering, Electrical & Electronic Engineering, Automation & Control, Telecommunication Engineering, Instruments Science & Technology, Biomedical Engineering, Computer Science & Engineering, Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Materials Science & Engineering, Nanoscience & Nanotechnology, Energy Science & Engineering, Environmental Science & Engineering, Water Resources, Food Science & Technology, Biotechnology, Aerospace Engineering, Marine_Ocean Engineering, Transportation Science & Technology, Remote Sensing, Mining & Mineral Engineering, and Metallurgical Engineering.

The field of Life Sciences includes Biological Sciences, Human Biological Sciences, Agricultural Sciences, and Veterinary Sciences.

The field of Medical Sciences includes Clinical Medicine, Public Health, Dentistry & Oral Sciences, Nursing, Medical Technology, and Pharmacy & Pharmaceutical Sciences.

And the field of Social Sciences includes Economics, Statistics, Law, Political Sciences, Sociology, Education, Communication, Psychology, Business Administration, Finance, Management, Public Administration, Hospitality & Tourism Management, and Library & Information Science.

University of Tehran, Sharif University of Technology, Tarbiat Modares University, Tehran University of Medical Sciences, Amirkabir University of Technology, Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences, Shiraz University, Iran University of Science & Technology, University of Tabriz, Ferdowsi University of Mashhad, Iran University of Medical Sciences, Isfahan University of Technology, University of Guilan, Babol Noshirvani University of Technology, Ahvaz Jundishapur University of Medical Sciences, Baqiyatallah University of Medical Sciences, K N Toosi University of Technology, Kerman University of Medical Sciences, Kermanshah University of Medical Sciences, Kharazmi University, Mashhad University Medical Science, Mazandaran University Medical Sciences, Semnan University, Shahid Bahonar University of Kerman, Shahrood University of Technology, Shiraz University of Technology, Tabriz University of Medical Science, University of Kashan, University of Kurdistan, University of Mohaghegh Ardabili, Urmia University, and Isfahan University Medical Science are on the Global Ranking of Academic Subjects list.

Most recently, 41 Iranian universities in engineering sciences and 12 universities in computer sciences have made a place among the top 1,188 universities in the world with the announcement of Higher Education World University Rankings 2022 by subject.

It also has introduced 59 Iranian universities among the top institutions in World University Rankings 2022.

The Times Higher Education Young University Rankings 2021 listed 26 Iranian institutions among the world’s best universities that are 50 years old or younger.

Moreover, some 34 Iranian universities and institutions were listed among the top 1,000 in the world, according to Shanghai Ranking’s Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) 2021.

The Webometrics Ranking of World Universities 2022 has ranked 694 Iranian institutions among 30,000 top universities across the world.

