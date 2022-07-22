Nation proves enemy wrong

TEHRAN – Iranian people from all walks of life attended a huge celebration on Eid al-Ghadir by launching a feast as long as 10 kilometers along Valiasr, the main street in the capital, Tehran.

Such a large festival for holding Eid al-Ghadir -- the most important Eid based on the Shia narrations – was unprecedented, unique, and second to none, proving that enemies of the Iranian nation were wrong in their calculations about the loyalty of people, especially the younger generation, to religious beliefs.

The fact of the matter is that the enemy’s cultural invasion has focused greatly on the youth, particularly by the means of social media, but Iranian children and young adults are too vigilant for the naïve enemy to attain their goals.

People’s belief and interest in the Islamic Revolution and the religion has grown even more than on the first day.

Of course, instances of mismanagement and miscoordination in organizing the event were also seen, which were truly and rightly criticized by the people and the media, but enemies tried to take advantage of the situation and cast doubt on the whole thing under these pretexts.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has stressed that the enemies are “naïve” as they suffer from the illusion that the people in Iran have “lost their faith” in the Islamic Republic system and the “clergies”.

The Leader said the people’s “belief and interest in the Islamic Revolution and the religion has grown even more than the first day,” citing the huge funeral procession for legendary anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in January 2020 as a concrete example.

He added despite such illusions mostly expressed in social media “Iran will not reach an impasse”.

The Leader went on to say that the enemies are uselessly seeking to put the people against the government and the system.

“Western countries mainly pin their hopes on the popular protests in order to overthrow the Islamic Republic,” Ayatollah Khamenei told a large crowd gathering at the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini in June.

“They hope to set people against the Islamic establishment, by launching psychological warfare, recruiting mercenaries, and staging media campaigns against Iran,” the Leader remarked.

However, he said, the foes, like in the past, suffer from a “miscalculation”, wrongly imagining that they can create discord among the people and the Islamic Republic system.

The adversaries make such blunders since they get “wrong advice” from the “Iranian traitors" who tell them "count on the Iranian people to rebel against the Islamic establishment,” Ayatollah Khamenei noted.