TCCIMA holds seminar to introduce new incentives for SMEs

TEHRAN – Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) hosted a seminar on Saturday to introduce the incentives and facilities provided by the country’s SMEs Investment Guarantee Fund, the TCCIMA portal reported.

The seminar was organized by the TCCIMA Money and Capital Market Committee in collaboration with the chamber’s Training and Human Resources Development Institute.

In this event, which was attended by a large number of businessmen and representatives of economic enterprises, the attendees were briefed on the facilities provided by the SMEs Investment Guarantee Fund.

At the beginning of this meeting, Feryal Mostofi, the head of the TCCIMA Money and Capital Market Committee introduced the fund, saying the SMEs Investment Guarantee Fund was established with the aim of supporting SMEs by providing them with various types of credit and contracting guarantees.

“This seminar has been arranged for businessmen to get more familiar with the facilities and services provided by this fund,” she noted.

As reported, the guarantees provided by the SMEs Investment Guarantee Fund include credit and contract guarantees.

As for the credit guarantees, bank guarantees and purchase of raw materials are covered, and in the contract guarantee section, the guarantee of participation in tenders, good performance, and advance payment are provided to the applicants.

