Iran UNESCO commission nominates Abbasi Hotel for its collective memory list 

TEHRAN – The Iranian National Commission for UNESCO has nominated Isfahan’s Abbasi Hotel, which was once a vast caravanserai in the Safavid era (1501–1736), for possible inscription on its list for collective memory.

“There is a process underway to register this historical building on the list as a cultural gem and a large permanent exhibition of Iranian architecture,” ISNA quoted Hojjatollah Ayyubi as saying on Sunday.

The national commission has prepared the list to preserve cultural values, honor continuous and wide-ranging economic activities and record the history of businesses and brands with good historical records.

UNESCO’s collective memory list includes reputable businesses that have contributed value for many years through their work and entrepreneurship and has remained in people’s social memory for more than two generations.

The Iranian National Commission for UNESCO issues the certificate for this national list.

The extensively renovated Abbasi Hotel located in downtown Isfahan was once the Safavid-era caravanserai of the Madraseh-ye Chahar Bagh.

The facilities include a delightful traditional teahouse, a welcoming coffee shop, a business center, and an indoor pool, sauna, and gym.

The hotel is also on the shortlist of traditional inns that Iran is pursuing its possible inscription as a UNESCO World Heritage.

One of the most desired destinations in the country, Isfahan is a living museum of culture and home to various magnificent Islamic structures.

Possible UNESCO tag for the Iranian caravanserais

Iran has put forward a selection of 56 caravansaries as candidates for collective inclusion in UNESCO’S cultural heritage list.

Last year, the tourism ministry announced that Iran is developing a dossier for a selection of its historical caravanserais for a possible inscription on the UNESCO World Heritage list. In this regard, cultural heritage experts are assessing such monuments that are scattered across the country to make a shortlist in terms of their architecture, as well as historical and cultural values.

Caravansary (also Caravanserai or Caravansaray) is a building that served as the inn of the Orient, providing accommodation for commercial, pilgrim, postal, and especially official travelers.

ABU/AFM