JICA to help Iran reduce crisis risk, increase resilience

TEHRAN – The first meeting of the coordination committee with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) was held in order to build capacity for the local crisis risk management plan and with the aim of increasing resilience.

Strengthening the capacity of the Tehran crisis management organization along with related organizations and similar measures and crisis management achievements through the formulation of guidelines across the country is one of the general goals of the crisis risk management and resilience plan.

Japanese Ambassador in Tehran Kazutoshi Aikawa has emphasized the need to broaden cooperation with Iran in the field of environment. The first step of the activities is to set up 15 specialized risk-oriented committees.

Developing implementation methods and providing them for publication at the national level, improving the capacity to share earthquake information, and modifying the local crisis prevention and management program in Tehran are some of the anticipated outputs of this project.

The meeting was held in Tehran on Sunday, attended by JICA representatives and Iranian officials, and responsible organizations.

Environmental cooperation

In February 2021, the Government of Japan contributed $3 million to help revive Lake Urmia through the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

In May, JICA provided 6 air pollution analysis equipment to Iran within the framework of capacity development on air pollution control in the Tehran Municipality Project.

