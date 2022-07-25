New bird species recorded in Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari wetlands

TEHRAN – Two new bird species of European golden plover and grey plover were observed and recorded in wetlands of Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari province, the provincial department of environment chief, has said.

Choghakhor and Gandoman international wetlands in Borujen city are among the most important habitats for water birds and migratory species in the western province, IRNA quoted Saeed Yousefpour as saying on Monday.

Birdwatching enthusiasts can identify the birds by using websites, birdwatching software, or bird guidebooks, and by referring to the website of the Iran Bird Records Committee, they can record the sightings in order to see the annual population trend and the presence of species in the areas.

There are about 530 species of birds in Iran, 320 of which are migratory species. Some 1,998,615 birds out of 156 migratory waterfowl and shorebirds migrated to Iran in January-February 2021, Reza Faraji, the head of wildlife conservation and management office of the Department of Environment, has said.

The annual census for migratory birds in Iran begins in the middle of the Iranian calendar month of Dey (December 22-January 20) and ends in the middle of the month of Bahman (January 21-February 19), through which Iran hosts rare species of migratory birds heading from north to the southern countries due to reduced seasonal temperatures and food availability.

About 61,493 migratory birds were on the IUCN Red List, including Dalmatian pelican, lesser white-fronted goose, red-breasted goose, common pochard, marbled duck, white-headed duck, Siberian crane, and great knot, which were observed in various parts of the country.

The largest population of migratory birds on the IUCN Red List belonged to the common pochard species with a population of 53,882 and the lowest population belonged to the two species of Siberian crane (one) and the red-breasted goose (two), he explained.

Iran’s bird species

Hosting over 600 species of birds, Iran is a climatically rich country, so it is said that the number of bird species in Iran is higher than in the whole of Europe. A wide range of wetlands is the reason behind migratory birds choosing Iran for an annual wintering habitat, as a large number of birds fly a thousand miles each year to benefit from this rich climate.

Every year, from early September to late February, Iran hosts rare species of migratory birds heading from north to the southern countries due to reduced seasonal temperatures and food availability.

It is estimated that there are about 50 billion birds in the world out of 9,000 species, many of which are migratory. Accordingly, about five to seven million birds migrate to Iran in different seasons. There are about 530 species of birds in Iran, 320 of which are migratory species, some of which are native species.

Among the various groups of migratory birds wintering in Iran, the largest population belongs to the group of geese, swans, and ducks amounting to 781,499 and the smallest population of seven are the long-tailed ducks or oldsquaw.

The provinces of Mazandaran and Golestan are the first provinces with the highest number of migratory birds for having sufficient resources, as the movement of migratory birds is closely linked to the seasonal availability of resources.

