TEHRAN – Cultural heritage authorities are set to define legal boundaries for Esfahak village, which is situated in Tabas county, eastern Iran.

This scenic village has won the TO DO Award 2020, a prestigious prize that is annually presented by the German Institute for Tourism and Development.

Esfahak enjoys a mild climate that is perfect for the growth of any crop, while visiting it almost everywhere looks magnificently lush. Village houses are often built on a floor with domed roofs and small windows.

Old houses were often built by the means of bricks and mud and are mostly one-story. Traditional bathrooms, locally called Khazinehs, are still standing tall in the corners of the village. Local music is particularly important to the people of the village. Performing local songs and playing the tar (a local stringed musical instrument) is inseparable from celebrations in the village. Dates and saffron from Esfahak village are tasty make sure not to miss trying them. You can also test different types of local soup and postage while in Esfahak.

The original texture of Esfakak was completely brought down to earth in a 7.4 earthquake in 1978, according to local tourism officials. A new village was built following the quake next to the rocked old one with the participation of people who have now refurbished it as a tourist destination with [abundant] eco-lodge units.

AFM