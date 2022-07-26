Arbaeen trek: no restriction on Iran-Iraq overland travels

TEHRAN - Iranian pilgrims planning to visit Iraq to observe Muharram mourning ceremonies can leave via land border crossings individually or in groups without any limitations, an official said.

The chairman of the Arbaeen central headquarters of Iran announced that according to agreements with the Interior Ministry of Iraq, Iranian pilgrims will be allowed to travel to Iraq by land via Mehran and Shalamcheh border crossings during the lunar month of Muharram without any limitations.

Majid Mirahmadi said they can travel to the Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala individually or in groups, Tasnim reported on Monday.

The official noted that Iranian travelers going to Iraq will be required to carry valid passports and coronavirus vaccination certificates.

In June, Iraq removed visa requirements for pilgrims going to the Arab country by land for Arbaeen rituals.

The long treks will be destined to Karbala, where Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), is laid to rest. Arbaeen marks an end to the 40-day mourning period following the martyrdom of the Imam and his loyal companions at the Battle of Karbala on Muharram 10 in the year 61 AH (680 CE).

AFM