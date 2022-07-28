World Cup Trophy to arrive in Tehran on Sept. 1

TEHRAN - The FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola, which kicked off on May 12 in Dubai, will arrive in Tehran on Sept. 1.

Former FIFA World Cup winners Iker Casillas and Kaká have come together to send the original FIFA World Cup Trophy on its journey around the world ahead of the tournament later this year.

The trophy will tour all 32 countries that have qualified for the World Cup including Iran.

The trophy tour ends in November just before the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by is an extraordinary opportunity for people to take in a piece of football history and share their passion for the sport with each other.

The emotions of seeing the original FIFA World Cup™ Trophy will stay in football fans’ memories forever.

The 2022 World Cup will be held in Qatar from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18.

Iran are in Group B along with England, the U.S. and Wales.