Iranian girls win two golds at World Taekwondo Cadet Championships

TEHRAN - Iran won two gold medals and one silver on the opening day of the World Taekwondo Cadet Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Baran Jamal Livani seized a gold medal in the under-29kg, courtesy of a win over Yarina Pugantsova of Kazakhstan.

Nigorakhon Azamjonova of Uzbekistan and Serbian Arijana Ivanovic won bronze medals.

In the under-51kg category, gold also went to Iran’s Sayna Alipour who defeated Magdalini Klakala of Greece in straight rounds.

Bronze medals went to Rozalina Talibjanova of Uzbekistan and Yara Hamzeh of Germany.

In the boys’ category, Mohammaderfan Zare of Iran lost to South Korean Dongmin Kang in the under-65 kilograms.

The competition has brought 669 taekwondo practitioners from 90 countries together.