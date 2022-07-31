Proper handicrafts packaging is important, minister says

TEHRAN—Proper and beautiful packaging for handicrafts should be taken into consideration, Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Minister Ezzatollah Zarghami said on Saturday.

He made the remarks during a visit to a handicrafts packaging exhibit at the ministry’s headquarters in Tehran, ISNA reported.

Handicraft products should be packaged in beautiful and durable ways, so that customers may reuse the packaging after using the product inside, he explained.

It can increase the sale and export of handmade products to other countries if such packaging is used, he added.

With 14 entries, Iran ranks first globally for the number of cities and villages registered by the World Crafts Council, as China with seven entries, Chile with four, and India with three ones come next.

