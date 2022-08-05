Transit of goods via Shahid Rajaee port rises 44.5%

TEHRAN- Transit of commodities through Shahid Rajaee port, in southern Iran, increased 44.5 percent in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-July 22), as compared to the same period of time in the past year, the spokesman of Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) announced.

Ruhollah Latifi said that 1.727 million tons of goods were transited via the port in the mentioned four-month period.

“From the beginning of this year to the end of the fourth month, we witnessed the continuous growth of transit of commodities through Iran”, the official has highlighted.

Iran is one of the countries that has a special status in trade and transit relations due to its strategic location and special geography, as the country is the passage of several important international corridors.

Considering its geographical location, Iran can play a significant role in the transit of goods in the region and benefit a lot from its status in this due.

Enjoying the most modern container terminals and port equipment, Shahid Rajaee accounts for 85 percent of the total loading and unloading at the Iranian ports.

Given its significant role in the country’s import and export of products as well as transit and transshipment via Iran, the development of Shahid Rajaee Port has been among the most important development projects in the country.

MA/MA