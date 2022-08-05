Iran highly advanced in power plant industry

TEHRAN - Iranian Energy Ministry's Spokesman for the electricity sector Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi has said Iran is highly advanced in manufacturing thermal power plants and is ready to export the knowledge for constructing such power plants to regional countries.

“Iran has high capabilities in constructing thermal power plants, which is a great privilege,” Rajabi Mashhadi said on Thursday in an interview with IRNA.

He noted that Iranian-made thermal power plants are of different types and with different cycles, with high performance and low consumption.

The electricity industry spokesman further reiterated that MAPNA Group is one of the major constructors of such power plants in Iran, which has thus far established a large number of such power plants both in Iran and abroad.

Rajabi Mashhadi said that this high expertise could be used in many of Iran’s neighboring countries.

