Iran won’t give up ‘single drop of water” from border rivers, FM says 

TEHRAN - "We will not give up a single drop of the Iranian nation's share of historical and border rights," Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian says.

Amir Abdollahian made the remarks while attending the Parliament Agriculture Committee to elaborate on the eleven-month measures of the Foreign Ministry about economic diplomacy, including export of agricultural products, water diplomacy and environmental issues, including the issue of dust and dust storms, IRNA reported on Friday.

Mohammad Javad Askari, chief of the Agriculture Committee, Somia Rafiei, chief of the Environment Committee, and other MPs sitting on the committee, expressed their views and expectations regarding Iran's water rights from the Hirmand and Aras rivers, the need for collective efforts by the regional countries to deal with dust storms, as well as trans-territorial cultivation.

Amir Abdollahian said, for the first time in recent months, Iran and Turkey have established a joint water committee on the issue of Iran's water rights from Aras.

Emphasizing Iran's water rights from the Hirmand and Aras, the minister said, “We will not give up even a drop of the Iranian nation's share of historical and border waters.”

Presenting a report on the export of non-oil products, he said the Foreign Ministry is cooperating with the relevant ministries, including the Ministry of Agriculture Jihad, in this regard.