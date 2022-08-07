Iran's Kalhor wins gold at 2022 World Taekwondo Junior Championships

TEHRAN - Reza Kalhor and Saghar Moradi of Iran claimed a gold and a silver medal respectively in the 2022 World Taekwondo Junior Championships on Saturday.

In the men’s under-73 kilograms, Reza Kalhor of Iran started strongly by winning the first round 9-3 against Munir Furkan Dogru before following up with dominating 11-1 win in the second round and gold.

Moradi was pitted against Sarah Chaari of Belgium with the Iranian taking the opening round 15-8.

Chaari came back in the second round to make the fight interesting and won 9-8.

The Belgian was pumped and full of confidence after that and wrapped the third round and the medal with a 10-6 victory.

Sogand Shiri in the women’s -42kg, Abolfazl Zandi in the men’s -48kg, Mobina Nematzadeh in the women's 49kg and Matin Rezaei in the men's -63kghad previously won four gold medals in the event.

More than 1,250 athletes from 90 countries plus a refugee team compete in Sofia, Bulgaria during the World Championships.