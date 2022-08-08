Zionists only understand language of power: Iran FM

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has said that Israelis have sought to change the "balance of power and terror" since 2006 but they failed and accepted a ceasefire because they only understand the language of power.

In a post on his Instagram, the Iranian foreign minister offered some details on his recent phone conversations with a number of foreign counterparts about the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip.

“Since the 33-day war [of 2003] to this day, their goal was to change the balance of power and terror. Fair and wise observers can attest whether they succeeded or failed in this regard. A ceasefire was established because the Zionists only understand the language of power,” the Iranian foreign minister said.

He spoke over the phone with the foreign ministers of Qatar, Syria, and Lebanon as well as the UN secretary-general about the situation in Gaza.

“The diplomatic apparatus of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in consultation with its allies and neighbors, while condemning the crimes of the Zionist regime, will always defend the active resistance that will prevent the malice of the occupiers,” he said.

In his telephone conversation with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Amir Abdollahian pointed to the onset of the recent aggression by the Zionist regime against Gaza and the martyrdom of dozens of Palestinians, including children and women. He said that in his telephone conversation with the secretary general of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement, he learned the Palestinian resistance will give a firmer response to the Zionist regime to defend its land and security.

He noted that it is necessary that the international community fulfill its responsibility to defend the people of Gaza and immediately stop the Zionist regime’s aggression.

The top Iranian diplomat also voiced Tehran’s support for the continuation of the ceasefire in Yemen, calling for a complete end to the human siege on the country.