Lebanese officials ask for Iran’s help in supplying energy

TEHRAN — Mohammad Mokhber, Iran’s first vice president, held phone calls with the Lebanese prime minister and parliament speaker on Tuesday afternoon.

In his first conversation with Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Mokhber appreciated the bravery of the resilient people of Lebanon.

He also stressed the importance of stability in Lebanon, stating, “The Islamic Republic of Iran will support any plan and initiative that is effective for Lebanon's political, economic, and security stability and we will not hesitate to help the nation and government of Lebanon in this regard.”

For their parts, Berri and Mikati both underscored the importance of expanding and strengthening friendly relations between the two countries in all fields.

They also asked for Tehran’s support in supplying energy to Beirut.

They also invited the first vice president to pay an official visit to Lebanon to strengthen the relations between the two countries.

