Tehran to host conference on Iranian traditional medicine

TEHRAN - A conference on the latest achievements and findings about Iranian traditional medicine will be held in Tehran from August 17 to 19, aiming to introduce developments in this medical sector.

Considering the rich history of Iranian traditional medicine in the country and conducting diverse and extensive research on it, a three-day event with various topics related to Iranian traditional medicine is prepared to develop the field, ISNA reported.

Iranian traditional medicine can help patients with cancer and incurable diseases. Moreover, it can help the society overcome crises related to the population, by dealing with infertility and the aging population crisis and increasing the quality of life of different age groups.

Prioritizing health maintenance

Iranian traditional medicine strongly focuses on prioritizing health maintenance and disease prevention over treatment.

Iranian traditional medicine strongly focuses on prioritizing health maintenance and disease prevention over treatment. It is one of the most ancient forms of traditional medicine. It is grounded in the concept of four senses of humor: phlegm (Balgham), blood (Dam), yellow bile (Safra'), and black bile (Sauda'). The concept of four senses of humor is based on the teachings of Rhazes and Avicenna in an elaborate medical system.

So far, about 30,000 plant species have been identified in the world, with Iran's share of about 8,000 species which is more than the whole of species found in Europe.

Currently, about 2,300 species of medicinal plants have been identified in the country, accounting for one-third of the medicines used in human societies, the share of world trade in these products is about $124 billion and Iran’s share is $570 million, which is only 0.5 percent of the total.

The per capita consumption of medicinal plants in Iran is about one kilogram of dried plants, in other words, 83,000 tons of medicinal plants worth 1.2 trillion rials (around $4 million) are consumed in the country, while in Europe this amount is 900 grams and in the United States is 2.5 kilograms.

FB/MG