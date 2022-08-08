Publications shed new light on Ashura uprising 

TEHRAN – Fifteen books developing the philosophy of the Ashura uprising came to Iranian bookstores last week during the days the country is commemorating the anniversary of the major Shia religious event.

In the year 680 CE on Ashura, the tenth day of the lunar month of Muharram, Imam Hussein (AS) and a number of his loyal companions were martyred in a battle against the forces of the oppressive Umayyad dynasty.

The books have been published by Bustan-e Ketab, a major publishing house based in Tehran.

“A New Look at the Ashura Event” is a highlight of the collection, which carries articles by different scholars.

The articles delve into the character of the Imam and his companions and the sites concerning the Ahsura uprising.

The collection also contains “Two Unfinished Eyes” by Mahbubeh Zare’.

In this book, the writer has novelized the stories about children from the Imam’s household such as Hazrat Qassem ibn Hassan (AS), Hazrat Abdullah ibn Hassan (AS), Hazrat Ali-Asghar (AS) and Hazrat Roqayyeh (SA).

“Zeinab (SA), as a leader of the Ashura Uprising” by Ahmad Zamani is another major book in the collection.

The book includes a brief biography of Hazrat Zeinab (SA), the sister of Imam Hussein (AS), and the pivotal role she played in sustaining the uprising after the martyrdom of the Imam.

The collection also features “Women’s Role in the Epic of Ashura” by Mohammad-Sadeq Mazinani.

This book tells the stories of women who played key roles in the Ashura uprising. It aims to introduce the women as positive role models for women in modern society.

“Secret behind the Survival of Ashura Culture” by Seyyed Abbas Eslami illustrates the facts helping the culture of Ashura survive after more than a millennium.

“Figures in the Epic of Karbala” is another book in the collection.

In this book, writer Mohammad Baqerpur-Amini provides detailed descriptions of persons from the Imam’s companions and the army they fought against.

The collection also features “An Album of Ashura” by Mahbubeh Zare’, “Morals and Spirituality in the Ashura Movement” by Abolfazl Beheshti, “Revival of Values in the Ashura Movement” by Mohammad-Javad Sahebi, “Signs of the Sun” by Mahmud Purvahab and Majid Mollamohammadi, “Lessons on Ashura” by Ahmad Khatami, “Philosophy of the Ashura Movement and the Factors Sustain It” by Abolfazl Beheshti, “Arafat Prayer: The Theoretical Manifestation of Ashura” by Abbas Eslami, “Lessons on Ashura Prayer” by Javad Mohaddesi and “An Interpretation of the History of Ashura” by Mohammad-Javad Sahebi.

Photo: A combination photo shows the front covers of a collection of the latest offerings about the Ashura uprising.

MMS/YAW