Iran finish 16th in IHF Women's Youth World Championship

TEHRAN – Debutants Iran lost to Brazil 29-26 on Monday to come 16th in the 2022 International Handball Federation (IHF) Women's Youth World Championship.

Iran defeated Uzbekistan and Senegal in the competition held in Skopje, North Macedonia but lost to North Macedonia, Iceland, Sweden, Romania and Brazil.

The 2022 IHF Women's Youth World Championship is ninth edition of the championship which is being held from 30 July to 10 Aug. in Skopje under the aegis of International Handball Federation (IHF).