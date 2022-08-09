Iran’s export to U.S. rises 16 folds in H1

TEHRAN - The value of Iran’s export to the United States increased by 16 folds in the first half of 2022 from the first half of 2021.

Based on the data released by the United States Census Bureau, the U.S. imported commodities worth $5 million from Iran in the first half of this year, while the figure was $300,000 in the same period of time in the past year, Tasnim news agency reported on Tuesday.

According to the mentioned data, the two countries traded $23.8 million worth of goods in the first half of 2022, rising 18 percent from the figure in the first half of 2021.

The United States Census Bureau’s data shows that the value of U.S. export to Iran fell five percent to $18.8 million in the six-month period of this year, from $19.8 million in the same time span of the previous year.

As previously reported by this bureau, the value of trade between Iran and the United States reached $15 million in the first three months of 2022, to register a 55-percent rise year on year.

The two countries had traded $9.7 million worth of goods in the first quarter of 2021.

Iran exported $4.7 million worth of commodities to the U.S. during Q1 2022, registering a drastic increase of 4,700 percent.

The U.S. had imported only $100,000 worth of goods from Iran in the first three months of 2021.

The imports from the U.S. also increased by seven percent compared to the figure for the previous year’s same period in which Iran imported only $9.6 million worth of commodities from the U.S.

The Islamic Republic imported $10.3 million worth of goods from the U.S. in Q1 2022.

The amount of trade between Iran and the United States is not significant compared to the two countries' total trade with the world. Iran ranks 179th among the U.S.’s top export destinations in the first Half of 2022.

MA/MA